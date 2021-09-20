Lawsuit alleges sexual battery, bullying at Ruston school

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A lawsuit filed in the Third Judicial District Court in Louisiana alleges a student was bullied and sexually assaulted at a private school in Ruston.

The lawsuit, which uses pseudonyms for the minors named within, says “Paul” was the victim of these actions at the hands of other students. The acts are said to have occurred “almost weekly throughout the Fall of 2020 and the Spring of 2021.” The 20-page filing describes many of the alleged acts “Paul” is said to have endured, including “Paul Hell Day,” which the suit says took place on May 13, 2021.

Named as defendants in the suit are the school itself, along with multiple employees, agents, and parents. There are about two dozen defendants listed.

Cedar Creek School responded online, saying they acknowledge that the student was bullied, but deny allegations of sexual battery. They said, in part, “The lawsuit that was filed against Cedar Creek raises many questions that need to be asked of the lawyer who filed it. But let us be clear – the facts and evidence, if there is any evidence, will not support the allegations. We acknowledge the serious nature of these allegations, and express our sympathy to the Conroy family. We also acknowledge the fact that the Plaintiff was bullied at our school. That should never have happened.”

The school said five students were expelled as a result of the bullying.

