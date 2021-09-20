House Speaker Clay Schexnayder stumps for tax reform in Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives is pushing a constitutional amendment coming up on the November 13th ballot. He says local municipalities aren’t getting the money they are entitled to.

Speaker Clay Schexnayder says residents are paying the sales tax, however, that money isn’t reaching the state because the process is too complicated.

Schexnayder says the problem is businesses have to send the money to so many different agencies, it’s not getting done because they don’t know the right place to send it. He thinks amendment one will get the money to the right place.

“Basically what amendment one does, it comes across and it creates one collection portal that allows everything we collect as far as local and state to be under one umbrella,” said Schexnayder at an event held by the Winnsboro Franklin Chamber of Commerce on September 20th.

Schexnayder points to the success a similar system has had in Mississippi. Louisiana’s neighbors to the east collected three times more sales tax compared to Louisiana despite having a million fewer people.

Schexnayder says Louisiana municipalities could benefit from that kind of money.

“Now you would have extra money coming in that you wouldn’t have to raise taxes on,” Speaker Schexnayder said. “That you could spend locally because it’s your local dollars, and it’s here for you and it doesn’t cost you any more to collect.

Schexnayder says he understands concerns about the state controlling local tax dollars but says it’s a misconception.

“It puts it into a board that is controlled by the locals, and allows the locals to have control,” said Schexnayder.

Schexnayder says the first step towards change starts with voters.

“It will be on the ballot,” said Schexnayder. “You will have to go vote for it on November 13th. Please vote yes.”

If approved by voters, the bill will go back to the legislature for final passage.

“That board that we elect right now, in this constitution amendment that’s on the ballot, that will put together the rules and regulations,” said Schexnayder.

Amendment one is just one of two tax amendments on the ballot. Amendment two will lower income tax rates, but citizens will have to forgo their federal tax dedication.

