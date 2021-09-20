The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration incorporates its history and a lot of fun

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe’s Second Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration kicked off in Forsythe Park. The aroma of authentic Hispanic food flows through the area and several local churches prepared these dishes with love but the Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration.

“We’re celebrating our freedom, everyone thinks Cinco De Mayo is our freedom but September the 16th is Independence Day for Mexico and Central America,” said Raul Rubio, the Pastor Compassion Church.

He says Spain accepted Mexico’s independence in 1810, and this is a time to remember the past.

“Sometimes we forget our roots and where we came from. Our kids, they don’t know their own flag and which flag we came from,” said Rubio.

John Webb is a community member who brought his daughter to the event to broaden her horizon.

“We also like to expose her to different foods, the music is a really cool piece to this, and just the fact that not everything fits in one language is kind of a cool idea too,” he said.

Organizers say this event brings fun, food, and resources to everyone.

“We have a lot of our community partners out there. We have Chase, local real estate agents, ARCO, LSU Agriculture Center, Northeast Delta Human Service Authority and we have several others who are waiting to come set up,” said Mary Barrios, the Children’s Coalition Healthy Living Coordinator.

The money raised today will go back to the participating churches. This is a full-circle moment for everyone here remembering their roots.

