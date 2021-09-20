Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

