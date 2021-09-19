Advertisement

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.’”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
A bird's eye view of Rebel Stadium in West Monroe, La.
Catholic defeats West Monroe; Sterlington tops Oak Grove; Captain Shreve slips by Union; Mangham conquers Caldwell
High School Football
Blitz Stream: High School Football Live Twitter Updates
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida; search for Gabby Petito continues in Wyoming