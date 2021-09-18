Advertisement

Weather halts GSU women’s soccer match vs. Central Arkansas

FILE PHOTO: Grambling State University
FILE PHOTO: Grambling State University(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - The women’s soccer match between Grambling State University and Central Arkansas on Friday won’t be happening.

The GSU Athletics website cited potentially dangerous weather as the deciding factor in the cancellation of the game.

The site says there is no planned makeup date between the two teams.

You can follow all Grambling sports at gsutigers.com.

