Ouachita Parish and city officials collaborate in new COVID-19 PSA

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish and city leaders have collaborated and next week will release five public service announcements to run on local tv stations. The videos will show solidarity between the leaders and encourage people who are unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.

The announcements hope to increase the number of people vaccinated in Ouachita Parish, Monroe, West Monroe, and surrounding cities. Mayor Ellis wants the videos to help those that have waited to get the vaccine. He wants people to get the vaccine so businesses in the area can strive and life can get back to normal.

“This is one of many ways that we’re collaborating with West Monroe and with the parish, and for what better way than a healthy community,” said Ellis.

Hospital and healthcare workers are also urging people to talk to their doctors if they have any questions about the vaccine but emphasize that the vaccines are safe and effective. They also have concerns with those that do not have the vaccine with the increase in virus variants coming in the future and those who do not encourage people to get the vaccine to protect themselves.

Ochsner LSU Medical Health Center Monroe CEO Mark Randolph said that the PSAs are important to get the word out to get vaccinated.

“We’ve seen, for example, the transition of the variants throughout each of the previous surges, then we had the fourth surge, and the concern, even though we’re somewhat on the downside of the delta variant, it’s even more important that we raise our vaccination rate for any future variants,” said Randolph.

Healthcare workers, Ouachita Parish, and city officials urge those that are not vaccinated to consider scheduling their vaccine and getting the shot as soon as possible.

