Ark. student in need awarded $1k after “dramatic improvement”

Samantha Minton was awarded a $1,000 scholarship after for her hard work and dramatic achedemic...
Samantha Minton was awarded a $1,000 scholarship after for her hard work and dramatic achedemic improvement.
By Zuri Moon
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Arkansas- This week, the University of Arkansas Monticello and the Drew County Farm Bureau Board honored current UAM student, Samantha Minton as the sole recipient of the “Rising Junior” scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is earmarked for students classified as Juniors majoring in agriculture at UAM who demonstrate financial need. The scholarship recipient must also demonstrate academic improvement, significant academic achievement and potential for success.

According to college officials, Minton met or exceeded all of the necessary criteria. Minton was a member of the UAM Rodeo Team until tight finances made staying on the team an impossibility.

“She now works long hours at Mazzio’s Pizza in Monticello to help defray her college expenses,” related UAM professor, Paul Francis. Francis, along with retired UAM professor Robert Stark, were instrumental in helping the Arkansas Farm Bureau set up the scholarship to ensure students like Minton get the financial assistance they need to succeed.

As a junior majoring in agribusiness and finance, Minton has already begun to plan her route to success after graduation. It is a plan with a purpose.

“I’ll be looking for a job that allows me to make farm loans to ranchers and farmers who want to get their careers started and do a job they love,” Minton said. It is, therefore, no surprise that Minton has already allocated her scholarship funds wisely, “I’ll use the $1,000 award to buy a new computer to help me with my schoolwork.”

The check was presented to Minton Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Monticello Farm Bureau office by Drew County Farm Bureau President Kerry Hartness.

