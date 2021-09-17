ULM Bayouval Music Festival to benefit School of Visual and Peforming Arts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM is having the first-ever Bayouval Music Festival Friday, Sept. 17. The festival name stems from the fusion of “bayou” and “festival.”

This is a fundraising effort to help support and secure more funding for ULM’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.

The event will kick off Friday at 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting naming the newly renovated band room after previous Director of Bands Jack White and his wife Coralie.

This will be followed by a patron party with music from the ULM jazz ensemble and an art show sale.

The main event will be inside Bayou Pointe from 5-8 p.m. with Code Blue and the Flatliners performing and a few surprise artists.

The goal is to have the event fund VAPA scholarships.

“A scholarship is viewed as fully funded if it’s $25,000 because that generates enough funds on a yearly basis to really be a benefit to the students. That’s one of the primary functions of the foundation is to try to make sure that students have the opportunities in the different degree programs here on campus. They identified five of them that we want to try to get funding first,” VAPA director Derle Long said.

ULM hopes the first Bayouval Music Festival is only the beginning and will expand throughout the year with different types of music.

“Dr. Mark Clark has put together a production of The Glass Menagerie. You can find tickets for that event on Eventbrite. It’ll be next the following Thursday, Friday, Saturday, with the Sunday matinee also. Later in the semester, we’ll have a production of the Pirates of Penzance. Then, there are all kinds of concerts and recitals,” Long said.

Long says they’re excited to get back to live performances because audience feedback helps musicians and performers.

Tickets: $10 for ULM students with ID, $25 general admission, $100 patron party

