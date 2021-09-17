Joey’s Story: How veterans cope with PTSD

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For veterans returning home, the silent tolls of war remain. From PTSD to substance abuse, many veterans struggle to reacclimate to society.

“There’s not many veterans that aren’t medicated in some way, whether it be prescription, alcohol, something,” said Joey Muirhead, who served in the U.S Army for 12 years. “There is a coping mechanism for all of them.”

Muirhead, who served in Iraq for 18 months, says he still struggles with what he saw while defending America.

“There’s a lot of death, a lot of carnage. You’ll never get that out of your head. Ever,” explained Muirhead, who is now a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Muirhead added, “You would be flying along, and all of a sudden, you see a blast and think, oh my god is it coming for me. Is this it for us?”

Muirhead says his closest encounter with death occurred when he turned around after hearing someone call his name. A bullet from an AK-47 landed on the ground next to him.

“If I hadn’t heard something say my name, that bullet would have hit me in the top of my head,” explained an emotional Muirhead.

Muirhead, who left the army in 2007, still struggles with anxiety but says talking about his experiences is a form of therapy.

“I learned a long time ago, the more you talk about it, the less you think about it,” Muirhead told KNOE at the Chennault Aviation Museum in Monroe. “The less you think about it, the less it creeps up on you.”

Muirhead believes the simplest of gestures can help a struggling veteran.

“Just thank you. That’s all they need,” said Muirhead. “If they do start talking, listen.”

Muirhead added it’s important for veterans to know they’re supported.

“If you have a veteran, and you see that he is starting to recluse himself, to draw back, to go away into the darkness, follow them,” explained Muirhead. “Pat him on the back. Grab him by the arm, and lift him up. Tell him he is not alone.”

Muirhead also wanted veterans to know he is there for them if needed.

“This isn’t a fight you fight alone,” explained Muirhead. “Never. We don’t want you to fight this alone. If you fight alone, nine times out of ten, you are gonna lose the battle.”

