Advertisement

Sixth child dies in La. from COVID-19 during fourth surge, officials say

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say a sixth child has died from COVID-19 in the state’s fourth surge of the virus.

The child was among the 52 COVID deaths the state reported on Friday, Sept. 17.

Health officials say the child was between the ages of 5 and 11. A total of 15 children below the age of 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

“For the sixth time since this fourth COVID surge began, we mourn the loss of a child. Every life lost is a tragedy,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them, and the best way we can do that is to get the vaccine and wear a mask.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Police Department searches for vehicle believed to be involved in a "shots fired"...
Monroe police search for vehicle involved in Forsythe Ave. incident
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Christian Smith, a senior defensive lineman at Haughton High School, died suddenly on Monday,...
Haughton High School announces death of senior defensive lineman
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
59 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Louisiana

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19