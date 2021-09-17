Advertisement

The Desiard Shelter has changed its name to The Renewal Center

It will provide more services
It will provide more services
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Desiard Shelter has changed its name to The Renewal Center. Executive Director Billy Varner says it is not a homeless shelter. He says the center provides services for everyone like entry-level computer classes and life skills. Varner says once they expand, they will offer culinary arts certificates. The expansion will include a cafeteria, dormitory, and transition apartments.

“The total build-out is going to cost us about 500,000. We have approximately 160,000 of that 500k. Before were comfortable to go ahead and start to build, we are going to have to raise approximately 350,000 thousand dollars,” said Billy Varner, The Renewal Center Executive Director

If you would like to donate click here or you can go to the Facebook page by clicking here.

