A six-month-old is fighting a deadly disease

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The community is coming together to help a six-month-old who’s fighting a deadly disease. Eli Chase is battling a rare disease called Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), and it put Eli and his family in the hospital for 81 days.

SCID is a very rare genetic disorder and Eli’s father, Kodi, says his son was born without an immune system meaning his body can’t fight off any diseases. Eli was born looking happy and healthy, but when the doctors ran routine tests they learned Eli has SCID.

“There’s a couple of experimental treatments, but the one that we decided was best, was a bone marrow transplant,” said Kody Chase, Eli’s Father.

Back in May, Eli had a bone marrow transplant and his family is waiting to see if those cells will provide him with an immune system. However, the long journey has taken a toll on the family, especially while navigating COVID 19.

“It’s been very stressful, I mean just to be honest. If they don’t have COVID, we assume they have RSV, the flu, or something else that could be contagious and any infection to Eli. An infection that you and I or anybody else would fight off could be deadly to him,” said Chase.

Eli’s mother Danielle Chase worked for Monroe City Schools, but she had to quit her job to take care of Eli, which left a financial burden on the family.

“The loss of one income because I’m not able to work. I can’t say enough about how amazing the entire community has been. Especially Shepards Pie, they’ve come in and it’s just amazing to see just the unconditional love and support that everybody has shown us,’ she said.

Shepherd’s Pie is having a lunch benefit on Friday, September 24th and the plates cost around ten dollars. The plates include pork sandwiches, chips, and baked beans and the proceeds will go to Eli’s family to help with medical bills.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.