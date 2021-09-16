Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy questions AT&T network after failure during Hurricane Ida

FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in...
FILE- In this Oct. 4, 2018, file photo Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from Senator John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) wrote to AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey condemning AT&T’s failure to maintain its network in Louisiana when Hurricane Ida hit.

“I write to you today regarding AT&T’s failure to maintain network operations during Hurricane Ida, including the emergency first responder call systems that so many parishes and cities rely on that AT&T exclusively serves. As you know, on Sunday, August 29th, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. When Hurricane Ida hit, AT&T’s network—including the First Responder Network (FirstNet)—failed. Countless Louisianans were left without the ability to complete calls or send texts,” wrote Kennedy.

“The failure of AT&T’s network impacted people from all across the state, with at least four parishes reporting 911 systems being down. When Louisianans tried to make calls to 911 the calls couldn’t be completed. When loved ones tried to contact family and friends they couldn’t. Residents even lacked the ability to send and receive life-saving updates. This is unacceptable, especially when contrasted with widespread reports of competitor networks faring better,” Kennedy continued.

“It is my understanding that AT&T is the service provider for all 911 call centers in Louisiana. Further, it is my understanding that AT&T was awarded a 25-year, $6.5 billion contract to build and maintain a nationwide network for public safety—FirstNet. . . . FirstNet promised to absolutely ensure communications services for first responders during the most serious and unprecedented disasters. Unfortunately, emergency calls didn’t make it to first responders and there is widespread acknowledgment from government officials and emergency responders that much of the call routing technology they rely on is antiquated and in need of replacement or upgrade,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy asked AT&T why its network suffered greater outages than its competitors, how much money AT&T invested in deploying and expanding FirstNet coverage in Louisiana over the past five years and what AT&T is doing to improve its network resiliency, among other questions.

“It will be weeks before a full assessment of Hurricane Ida’s damage will be available. However, what we do know is that when Louisiana needed AT&T most, AT&T failed,” Kennedy concluded.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
On August 2 and 3, Eielson Air Force Base hosted its Arctic Lightning Airshow.
Air show coming to Monroe in 2022
Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana
11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers
Police lights
State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy

Latest News

WAFB file photo of a hotel room
No hotel space in Baton Rouge; Central Michigan alters plans
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village where they...
59 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Louisiana
The 528th Engineer Battalion in Monroe assisted in south Louisiana with search and rescue and...
Monroe National Guard helps with Hurricane Ida relief efforts
The 528th Engineer Battalion in Monroe assisted in south Louisiana with search and rescue and...
Monroe National Guard helps with Hurricane Ida relief efforts