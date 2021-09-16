Advertisement

Monroe police search for vehicle involved in Forsythe Ave. incident

Monroe Police Department searches for vehicle believed to be involved in a "shots fired"...
Monroe Police Department searches for vehicle believed to be involved in a "shots fired" incident.(Monroe Police Department)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers are in need of the community’s assistance.

Monroe Police Department’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall says police are asking for the public’s help in discovering the owner of a vehicle. According to Fendall, the vehicle was involved in a “shots fired” incident on Sept. 7 on Forsythe Avenue.

The police department has requested for anyone who has information on this vehicle to contact MPD at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers in North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274). Fendall says all calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.

