Advertisement

Microsoft is ditching passwords

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is letting users ditch their passwords.

The technology giant announced it will give users ways to access their accounts without a password.

Users can download the Microsoft Authenticator app to their smartphone, use a security key or a verification code sent to their smartphone or an email address.

Another option is Windows Hello, which scans your face, iris or fingerprint.

Microsoft says the password-less options solve the problem of users having to come up with new passwords that are secure enough against hackers, but that they can remember.

The company says the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
On August 2 and 3, Eielson Air Force Base hosted its Arctic Lightning Airshow.
Air show coming to Monroe in 2022
Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana
11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers
Police lights
State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans...
Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues
The Krutzer Family had to rely on St. Francis when their daughter Tori was born about 2 months...
$50K Giveaway: Krutzer Family
The Krutzer Family had to rely on St. Francis when their daughter Tori was born about 2 months...
Krutzer Family relied on St. Francis when their daughter was born early
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury