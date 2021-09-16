Krutzer Family relied on St. Francis NICU when their daughter was born early

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vickie Krutzer says her pregnancy was going well up until labor day weekend. That’s when she says she developed pre-eclampsia and needed an emergency c-section.

“Labor Day Weekend my husband went hunting in Alabama, Dr. Clark, had said that he would take care of me and watch me over the weekend, but Bill should go, he needed to go dove hunting, you know how that is,” explains Vickie Krutzer. “So, he came by took my blood pressure, and said pack your bags we’re going to the hospital.”

Her daughter, Tori Fisher, was born about two months early.

“She was completely out of it the whole time, so the name she had picked out for me is actually not “Victoria”, we did not use the name she had picked out because she was unconscious, my dad picked my name, so she woke up to realize that I had a different name but at least we were both here,” says Fisher.

“So many days later I finally got to hold her, to see her in the NICU unit,” says Krutzer. “And to hold your baby and to feel that love between, you know a mother can’t explain it you have to experience it.”

Tori didn’t let that difficult start in life stop her.

“Not every day you come out 2 pounds 10 ounces and then you’re playing college athletics and snow-skiing, water skiing, scuba diving, all of these things. I got to live life to the fullest and I 100% understand that had we not had that NICU it could have been a totally different story,” says Fisher.

Their ties to St. Francis Medical Center don’t stop there.

“Papaw started the NICU along with doing countless other things he’s a leading pediatric cardiologist and he does a phenomenal job and frankly I probably wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t done everything that he did,” says Fisher.

When it came time for Tori to have her two boys, she says St. Francis was an easy choice.

“I chose St. Francis because if anything - it’s like a parachute, you don’t always need it but when you need it, you want it,” says Fisher.

Now, she raises money for the hospital that helped her. She started an annual Tennis Tournament to give back to the St. Francis Foundation, for which she’s also on the board.

“They have done so much for me since the moment I came into this world that I felt it was you know a responsibility and my duty to be able to give back,” explains Fisher.

She’s coached tennis for about 15 years in the Monroe area and says she’s even worked with kids who were once premature too.

“I always encourage their parents, because they almost see it as a hindrance, you know, don’t push them too much they were premature, my dad never treated me any differently he had the same expectations,” says Fisher. “There are always going to be obstacles, but that doesn’t mean that they’re brick walls, it’s just a little harder, a little higher to get.”

To continue keeping these highly rated services at St. Francis, like the region’s only Level 3 NICU and Level 2 PICU, the foundation holds an annual raffle. This year, one lucky person will win $50,000! Tickets are $50 each and you can buy them online or by phone at (833) 884-2277. Ticket sales close October 8th at midnight and a winner will be chosen on October 14th. Proceeds from this year’s raffle will go toward a redesign of the NICU, you can read more about the project here.

Tickets are available in person at all Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union locations, Creed & Creed law offices, the St. Francis Medical Office in Ruston, gift shops at St. Francis Medical Center downtown and at the Community Health Center.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.