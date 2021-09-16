The future of small businesses post COVID-19

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - With so many small businesses forced to close their doors due to lagging sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it’s important to shop local.

The Small Business Association announced that September 13th-15th would be National Small Business Week.

In West Monroe, one woman is celebrating by putting the finishing touches on a second location for her existing business.

Sheila Fleming is the Owner of Party Time Supplies in Monroe. She says the need for in-person shopping post-pandemic was the driving force behind her decision to open a new location.

“People still want to have that experience of going shopping, but they just don’t want to be next to everybody,” said Fleming.

Fleming said she believes changes in shopping habits following COVID will allow her to thrive.

“They don’t want all those people around and stuff versus online. They still want to touch the product,” explained Fleming. “For my kind of product, they want to see the color.”

Kristopher Kelley of the West Monroe Chamber of Commerce believes COVID gave people time to reflect on their careers.

“During the pandemic, a lot of people had some time to consider their position in life and what we are seeing is that kind of a resurgence in entrepreneurship,” Kelley told KNOE.

Kelley acknowledged that the federal government’s pandemic assistance program is helping businesses accelerate their recovery.

“The fed money, especially with SBA loans and PPP helped kind of stabilize small businesses and keep people on the payrolls,” said Kelley. “Maybe allow them to continue making improvements to their infrastructure.”

Kelley added that the future is bright for small businesses in Northeast Louisiana.

“People are excited. People are growing those small businesses and reinvesting in our community,” explained Kelley.

Meanwhile, Fleming is advising anyone who is thinking about opening a small business to go for it.

“Knowing what I know now, I still wish I did it years and years ago,” Fleming explained.

Fleming is hoping to have her West Monroe location at 210 Trenton Street open by October 1st.

