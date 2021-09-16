Duck stolen from Grambling City Park, anonymously returned

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A bizarre story in Grambling. A duck was stolen from Grambling’s city park and it certainly has ruffled some feathers. Apparently, it’s well known in town, and now the search is on for the “duck-napper”.

The duck was stolen Tuesday night.

“One gentleman was here and we had some other identified people in the park who saw a white male just come up and grab the duck, and basically kidnap the duck,” said Chief Tommy Clark Jr.

Chief Clark Jr. said people come to feed the bird all the time and apparently, the bird is well known around town.

“They shouldn’t have taken the duck at all because I used to carry my granddaughter down and she would feed that duck and I go down sometimes just to look at the duck swimming in the pond. But I think it’s awful for somebody to come and steal a duck,” said Pastor Eddie Allen.

Pastor Allen wasn’t the only one disturbed about the duck-napping. Chief Clark Jr. said they’ve been getting calls all night from people crying foul.

“One who came yesterday evening after the duck was taken, was very upset. Today she called. She doesn’t think it’s a laughing matter, she’s concerned that someone would even think that it’s okay to do that. Because she said for her, that serves her purpose every day to come to feed that duck,” said Clark Jr.

Luckily, the duck was mysteriously returned overnight and unharmed.

“Someone brought the duck back through the woods,” said Clark Jr.

“With the person returning it overnight, I’m just glad they brought it back and the duck wasn’t on somebody’s table, eaten,” said Allen.

Police say once they find the duck-napper, they could be charged with theft. If you have any information, call Grambling Police.

