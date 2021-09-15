Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers
Police lights
State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
Daughter of LSU running backs coach dies, football team says
A wild shoplifting attempt at the boutique, "Wanderlust by Abby" in Baton Rouge was caught on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boutique owner defends store from would-be shoplifter
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children

Latest News

On Sept. 15, 2021, Haley Arceneaux will become the youngest American to travel to space, as...
WATCH LIVE: LSU Health Shreveport alum set to become youngest American to visit space
SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict