Air show coming to Monroe in 2022

By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Father’s Day is nearly nine months away, but you may want to save space on your calendar. The City of Monroe has partnered with the Chennault Aviation Museum and the Southern Heritage Air Foundation to host an air show next year on the Friday and Saturday before Father’s Day.

“We are really excited about coming to Monroe next year,” said Jimmy Fordham, Chief Pilot for the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.

The event will be a fundraiser for Chennault. As for how the show came to fruition, Monroe Mayor credited the cities new Airport Director Charles Butcher.

“The Chennault Aviation Museum paired with the good folks over there at the Southern Heritage Air show and approached the new Air Director Charles Butcher,” Ellis told KNOE at Tuesday night’s Monroe City Council meeting.

Ellis says the event will help attract tourists to the city and help keep Monroe on the map.

“I think it’s an opportune time to take advantage of our airport and the things that we can bring here to add to the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Ellis explained.

Ellis thinks Father’s Day weekend is the perfect time for Monroe’s first air show in nearly five decades.

“I’m not trying to say this is just a guys event, but guys really dig airplanes and air shows, and so do the ladies,” explained Ellis. “What a wonderful for you to enjoy a fathers day weekend with your family.”

As for whether Ellis would be brave enough to take a ride in a stunt plane, Ellis says it’s a possibility.

“You know. Let’s do it,” Ellis said.

A representative from the Southern Heritage Air Foundation told the City Council that similar events have brought it as many as 30,000 spectators.

Air show coming to Monroe in 2022
