Zoo Buddy: Birds, birds, birds!

By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is gearing up to open their new Budgie Exhibit! It’s an interactive exhibit where you can hang out with the birds and even feed them.

Lisa Taylor, General Curator at the zoo, says they’re very curious animals.

“This is what you call a budgie yard, and what we like to call them are parakeets, and a lot of people have these little guys as pets, but when you do a little research on them they’re actually from Australia,” explains Taylor. “And, there are also some little colonies that have jumped off Australia into Africa, Switzerland, New Zealand, even in America, in Florida, there is an established colony of parakeets in the wild and like you said they are actually green and yellow, but in captivity, we can change up the colors to blue, yellow, white, all those different beautiful colors.”

The exhibit will open on September 18th, and you’ll be able to buy the sticks with seeds on the end to feed them when you walk through the main gate.

“Another cool feature about them is their feet, they actually have two toes in the front, two toes in the back, and they hold on with the front toes and the back toes onto little branches,” says Taylor. “Their little tails are pointed, so when they fly their tails are in a “v”, that’s how you can identify them and their wings actually come to a point also they can be anywhere from 18 to 20 cm long.”

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the zoo’s big fundraiser, “Boo at the Zoo” on October 30th! They’ll have trick-or-treating, food, and a costume contest. Check their Facebook page for updates on the event.

