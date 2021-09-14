Advertisement

VCOM researches COVID origin, mutation critical for human infection

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two researchers from VCOM played a critical role in studying COVID-19. Doctors Lin Kang and Pawel Michalak worked with researchers at Virginia Tech for the past year.

They researched the virus responsible for COVID, SARS-CoV-2, specifically a mutation in the virus that was previously overlooked. They discovered the mutation found in the virus’ spike protein is critical for COVID infection in humans. The mutation allows the SARS-CoV-2 virus to attach to receptors in human cells.

Dr. Michalak said this is only the beginning of their research.

“It’s a mutation that changes amino acid, it replaces threonine that is prevalent in animal coronavirus with alanine which is specific to SARS-CoV-2 in humans,” said Michalak.

They plan to continue research on this mutation that’s critical for understanding the evolution of COVID from animals to humans.

You can read their research by clicking here.

