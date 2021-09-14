VCOM researches COVID origin, mutation critical for human infection

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two researchers from VCOM played a critical role in studying COVID-19. Doctors Lin Kang and Pawel Michalak worked with researchers at Virginia Tech for the past year.

They researched the virus responsible for COVID, SARS-CoV-2, specifically a mutation in the virus that was previously overlooked. They discovered the mutation found in the virus’ spike protein is critical for COVID infection in humans. The mutation allows the SARS-CoV-2 virus to attach to receptors in human cells.

Dr. Michalak said this is only the beginning of their research.

“It’s a mutation that changes amino acid, it replaces threonine that is prevalent in animal coronavirus with alanine which is specific to SARS-CoV-2 in humans,” said Michalak.

They plan to continue research on this mutation that’s critical for understanding the evolution of COVID from animals to humans.

You can read their research by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.