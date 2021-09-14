Upcoming Sportsman’s auction will benefit a ULM ministry

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local ministry is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised helps students grow their faith. The campus-based ULM Wesley Foundation is hosting a sportsman’s auction.

Anyone can attend the sportsman’s auction. You can purchase a ticket for 20 dollars or you can buy a table that sits eight people.

ULM’s Wesley Foundations Sportsman’s Auction is always a big hit for the campus ministry. Minister Alan Johnson said they’re hoping to raise thirty-thousand dollars this year.

“We have silent auction items and live auction items, there’s a jambalaya dinner, you can come as an individual or you can sit at a table and invite seven of your friends, and then you eat and participate in the silent auction and then we have an auctioneer that comes and does our live portion,” said Johnson.

Anyone who purchases a table gets either a gift card or one of four guns, and 12 people can bid on the “gun of the year.”

“It is a Benelli Ethos twelve-gauge, twenty-six-inch barrel, should shoot anything, hit anything that you shoot with it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the money allows them to continue helping students grow their faith and provide other services, like meals for student-athletes. Baseball player Travis Washburn said it’s a perfect event with hunting season just around the corner.

“I think it’s a great idea, I know at least half of our team is avid hunters and fisherman and everything else, and I know this whole area with the bayou everyone loves to fish, everyone loves to hunt,” said Washburn.

Another baseball player said the ministry acts as a home away from home for his team and his faith.

“As Alan said, the baseball meals that we have to continue to bring us together,” said Steve Owings. “It’s definitely a comforting thing to be able to come to Alan, talk to Alan, or anybody here at the Wesley house anytime you need to.”

The auction is on September 23 at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets at https://ulmwesley.org/sportsmansauction.

