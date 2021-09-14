Advertisement

Taco Bell tests monthly subscription service

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of...
Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forget taco Tuesdays – how about tacos every day?

Taco Bell is now testing a subscription service for tacos.

Customers pay $5 to $10 a month for a “Taco Lover’s Pass” that gets them one of a variety of tacos each day for 30 days.

Panera is also trying out subscriptions, including a monthly plan that gives you a free cup of coffee every day.

Taco Bell is trying out the subscription service at about 20 of its Tucson, Arizona restaurants.

There’s no word when it might roll out for the rest of the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested

Latest News

A Florida sheriff's office K-9 was shot on Saturday and is now recovering.
Sheriff's office: Florida K-9 shot by armed carjacking suspect
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
BART officials are investigating after a woman was killed by a train at a San Francisco...
Woman dragged, killed by commuter train
President Joe Biden stumped California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in Long Beach, Calif.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom