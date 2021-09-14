Advertisement

State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police arrested a former chief civil deputy of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from Chief Deputy Jack McKeithen of CPSO, it happened Tuesday. McKeithen released the following information regarding this arrest to KNOE 8 News Tuesday afternoon:

Caldwell Parish - On September 14, 2021, former Chief Civil Deputy Deborah Dollar of the Caldwell Parish Sheriff Department was arrested by the Louisiana State Police for

1. 1 count Malfeasance in Office-felony LRS 14:134

2. 1 count Theft-felony LRS 14:67 Value Greater than $35,000

Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing a statement or giving an interview of the details of this case at this time.

However, Sheriff Clay Bennett would like to assure the citizens of Caldwell Parish that we are committed to the highest level of ethical standards for our deputies, and in no way does this reflect the values or dedication of the men and women of our Sheriff’s Department.

“I want to make sure that our community understands that I will not tolerate any misconduct by the people that are sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of Caldwell Parish.”

Sheriff Clay Bennett

