Southern ranked as one of the top 20 HBCUs in the U.S.

FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the...
FILE - An aerial photo of the F.G. Clark Activity Center, known as the 'Mini-Dome,' on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The following information is from Southern University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College has been ranked as one of the top 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the country out of 107 according to a recent report by U.S. News and World Report.

“This is great news for the flagship of the Southern University System,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our administration, faculty, staff, alumni, and stakeholders. We will continue to be proactively engaged to provide an accessible, quality education to our students.”

Per U.S. News and World Report: The indicators used to capture academic quality fall into seven categories: outcome measures, graduate indebtedness, assessment by administrators at peer HBCUs, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence and alumni giving. The indicators include input measures that reflect a school’s student body, its faculty and its financial resources, along with outcome measures — such as graduation rates, first-year student retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility — that signal how well an institution educates students and whether they eventually graduate.

The university also ranked in: Regional Universities of the South, Top Performers on Social Mobility and Top Public Schools.

