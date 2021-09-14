Advertisement

Senator Cassidy bashes Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment

Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy(KNOE)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a conference call with reporters, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy cautioned against using Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The drug is commonly used to de-worm pets or livestock.

“So if your hesitancy about the vaccine was that the vaccine was only under an Emergency Use Authorization, well one, the vaccine is now officially approved,” said Cassidy. “Two, Ivermectin is not at all approved for the treatment of COVID and its complications.”

Cassidy, who is also a medical doctor, says the best way to avoid getting sick with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

He added, it was a “personal choice” if people want to take Ivermectin, but they shouldn’t fool themselves.

“On the other hand, I have personal experience with people who refused the vaccine, who took Ivermectin and died,” explained Cassidy. “So, whereas the vaccine is almost entirely effective in presenting death, Ivermeectin clearly is not.”

The FDA is also against people using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe

Latest News

Monroe COVID survivor
Woman suffers from brain fog, cardiac issues a year after COVID
FILE PHOTO: Flooding from Ida.
Ida evacuees have left Monroe, West Monroe, Bastrop
Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana
Police lights
State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy