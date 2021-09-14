Officials locate suspect in Sept. 7 shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Agencies located the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 7 in Monroe.

According to Public Information Officer Michael Fendall of the Monroe Police Department, Christopher Williams was taken into custody on Betty Drive.

Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jadarrius Ross, of Monroe, in a shooting on Stacy Drive.

MPD received assistance from Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Attorney Generals Office in finding Williams.

