NELA food bank invites volunteers back for first time since COVID

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is welcoming back volunteers this month for the first time since the pandemic began.

For the last 17 months, the Louisiana National Guard has been stationed at the food bank helping with the day-to-day volunteer duties. Now, there are only four National Guard members, and the food bank needs more help as they serve 30,000 people monthly. You can help with food packing, sorting, or work at one of their food distribution events.

The food bank’s marketing and communications officer Taylor Costa says they’re excited to have volunteers back.

“This is actually the perfect time to volunteer, because September is recognized as Hunger Action Month. Hunger Action Month is a national campaign organized by Feeding America with the purpose to raise awareness about hunger in communities across the country, and to also inspire a neighbor to take action,” Costa said.

You can volunteer as an individual or with a group. They’re taking volunteers 18 and up Monday through Friday. The shifts can last up to an hour and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.

Lisa Crawford with Business Alliance Financial Services packed senior boxes last week. The program provides over 1,400 low-income seniors with non-perishable foods.

“It’s very important for us to contribute to the community. We find it is a very good team building for us as well as helping others. We’ve come out to the food bank today to help load boxes up and have a great time doing it,” Crawford said.

