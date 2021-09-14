Ida evacuees have left Monroe, West Monroe, Bastrop
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hurricane Ida evacuees have left Monroe, West Monroe, and Bastrop shelters. They left on Sunday, Sept. 12.
City officials say they went home if their home parishes were open; others moved to shelters closer to home.
Neil Brown with Homeland Security said some evacuees are now staying at the mega-shelter in Alexandria.
Officials say Nicholls State students that were staying at Louisiana Tech are also expected to head back to campus this weekend.
