Gov. Edwards warns residents not to underestimate Tropical Storm Nicholas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is warning Louisianans not to underestimate Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm is expected to make landfall in the early morning hours of September 14th.

Nicholas comes just a few weeks after Hurricane Ida devastated parts of South Louisiana. Edwards is concerned this tropical storm could make matters worse.

“As of right now, with its projected path, the right side, typically the side where most of the rain falls, will be in Louisiana,” said Governor Edwards.

Edwards is warning residents to take Nicholas seriously despite it being not as serious as Hurricane Ida.

“One of the things we have to guard against is dismissing the threat of this storm because it is not projected currently to reach hurricane strength before it makes landfall,” Edwards said.

Despite the ArkLaMiss being outside of the storm’s bullseye, Edwards is warning all Louisianans to take it seriously.

“Hurricane Ida long after it ceased being a hurricane caused devastating flash flooding because of rainfall throughout New Jersey, Delaware, and New York,” explained Edwards.

With multiple deaths from Hurricane Ida attributed to improper generator use and unnecessary travel, Edwards is asking all residents to be cautious.

“It’s certainly unsafe if you ignore a sign or barricade and proceed into standing water,” cautioned Edwards.

Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana and has asked President Biden for a Federal Declaration of Emergency.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.