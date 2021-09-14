Feed Your Soul: Butter: A Louisiana Bakery

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Celiac disease, an allergy to wheat, affects nearly two million people in the United States.

The allergy makes it difficult for people with the disease to find something to eat.

Katy Aker, Head Chef of Butter: A Louisiana Bakery is very familiar with that struggle.

“I started cutting it out about six years ago,” said Aker. “The health benefits, I mean it was night and day.”

She’s been combating her own allergy for years and has teamed up with Charity and Adam Jones at the bakery’s newest location at 2001 Tower Drive in Monroe.

Aker has created seasonal menus through the summer of next year, and all of them are gluten-free.

“So I’ve been able to come in, I’ve designed them a new menu that we should be coming out within the fall,” said Aker.

For the pastry items she creates, it is hard to tell that the gluten is missing.

While Aker spends most of her time in the kitchen, she loves greeting her customers as they walk in.

“Getting to interact with the community getting to see kids even though I’ve got to wipe it down when they leave getting to see kids get so excited,” said Aker.

When you have a chance, head over to feel guilt-free about being gluten-free.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.