Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Boutique owner defends store from would-be shoplifter

A wild shoplifting attempt at the boutique, "Wanderlust by Abby" in Baton Rouge was caught on...
A wild shoplifting attempt at the boutique, "Wanderlust by Abby" in Baton Rouge was caught on cell phone video.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A wild shoplifting attempt in Baton Rouge was caught on cell phone video.

The owner of a boutique fought back when she said someone tried to steal hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from her store.

“I worked hard to like get here and she can’t just like take that,” said Abby Bullock, owner of ‘Wanderlust by Abby’ on Perkins Road. “It’s not right.”

This was not the first time the store almost got robbed.

But this time, the owner’s best friend caught the whole ordeal on video.

“I was a little scared but I was just like, ‘Give me my stuff,’” added Bullock.

‘Wanderlust by Abby’ has a big selection of women’s clothes and accessories. The owner said the would-be shoplifter mistook the ‘Half Off’ signs, thinking things were free.

“I attempted to get the bag from her and she kind of went crazy on me. And it was a hustle all the way out the door. But I got every single thing back. It was $850 worth of stuff,” explained Bullock.

Bullock knows theft happens all the time. But she said even a few dollars is a big deal to small businesses like hers.

“This store is like a part of me. So, I just felt like she was taking something that was mine,” said Bullock.

The video has gone viral.

It’s been viewed more than 360,000 times from the Facebook page, ‘Just Baton Rouge.’

“It made me feel good that people didn’t think I was crazy. And they were proud of me for taking up for my business,” noted Bullock.

The owner realizes approaching the criminal probably wasn’t the smartest thing she’s done but she has no regrets.

“I always go with my gut with anything in life. And I went with my gut in that situation and it turned out okay. But yeah, I think I would definitely do the same thing,” said Bullock.

The owner said she will now be investing in security cameras and other measures to prevent this from happening again.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.

If you recognize the person in the video, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe

Latest News

Satellite image of Nicholas as it strengthened to a Cat. 1 hurricane on Monday, Sept. 13. It...
President Biden approves Louisiana’s federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas
Nicholas Gas Station CNN
Nicholas damages gas station in Matagorda, Texas
The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo will open their new Budgie Exhibit on September 18th of...
Zoo Buddy: New Budgie Exhibit!
Change is on the way for Louisiana state police after several high-profile use of force...
NAACP reacts to Louisiana State Police reform changes
NAACP reacts to changes within the LSP
NAACP Reacts to Changes in LSP