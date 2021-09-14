Advertisement

Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana

Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Amazon is looking to hire workers for 125,000 upcoming jobs throughout the U.S. That includes some positions in Louisiana.

The positions have average starting wages between $18 - $22 an hour. The news comes after Amazon announced 40,000 corporate and technology jobs earlier this month.

Vice President of Amazon Transportation Services Dave Bozeman says Amazon wants to grow in Louisiana. As of Sept. 2021, Amazon centers are going up in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

“We anticipate thousands of jobs in the state of Louisiana. We know that we’re putting up two new facilities in the state of Louisiana. What I would encourage all of your viewers to do, is to go to amazon.Com/apply and that gets into the specifics of the particular area and the jobs that are available in that area.”

Specific job listings will become available in the future.

Bozeman said there is potential for growth in Northeast Louisiana as well, although there’s no word on if and when an expansion would happen in the area.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe

Latest News

Gov. Edwards updates on Louisiana's response Tropical Storm Nicholas
Police lights
State police arrest former Caldwell Parish deputy
11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas