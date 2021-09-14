Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Amazon is looking to hire workers for 125,000 upcoming jobs throughout the U.S. That includes some positions in Louisiana.

The positions have average starting wages between $18 - $22 an hour. The news comes after Amazon announced 40,000 corporate and technology jobs earlier this month.

Vice President of Amazon Transportation Services Dave Bozeman says Amazon wants to grow in Louisiana. As of Sept. 2021, Amazon centers are going up in Baton Rouge and Shreveport.

“We anticipate thousands of jobs in the state of Louisiana. We know that we’re putting up two new facilities in the state of Louisiana. What I would encourage all of your viewers to do, is to go to amazon.Com/apply and that gets into the specifics of the particular area and the jobs that are available in that area.”

Specific job listings will become available in the future.

Bozeman said there is potential for growth in Northeast Louisiana as well, although there’s no word on if and when an expansion would happen in the area.

