Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe

Latest News

Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy bashes Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk
Construction progress at Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport
Amazon addresses expansion in Louisiana
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast