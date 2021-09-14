Advertisement

11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers

(WDBJ7)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash in Northeast Louisiana has claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on Sept. 13, 2021, in La Salle Parish. They described the situation as follows:

LaSalle Parish – On September 13, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 773. This crash claimed the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger, of Trout.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 773. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The 11-year-old juvenile, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old juvenile driver, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. An additional 15-year-old juvenile passenger, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional...
Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
St. Tammany Parish deputies in an air boat, searching for the body of Timothy Satterlee or the...
Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured
Lavonte Holly
Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference Tuesday on impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo will open their new Budgie Exhibit on September 18th of...
Zoo Buddy: Birds, birds, birds!
Satellite image of Nicholas as it strengthened to a Cat. 1 hurricane on Monday, Sept. 13. It...
President Biden approves Louisiana’s federal emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Nicholas