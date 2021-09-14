11-year-old killed in NELA crash involving two teenagers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash in Northeast Louisiana has claimed the life of an 11-year-old.

According to Louisiana State Police, it happened on Sept. 13, 2021, in La Salle Parish. They described the situation as follows:

LaSalle Parish – On September 13, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 773. This crash claimed the life of a 11-year-old juvenile passenger, of Trout.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by a 17-year-old juvenile, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 773. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

The 11-year-old juvenile, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The 17-year-old juvenile driver, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. An additional 15-year-old juvenile passenger, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 42 deaths.

