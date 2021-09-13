West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars

WEST, MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department recieved multiple calls of a man yelling at passing vehicles on Bridge Street.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found 46-year-old Robert Clinton Jones. Jones sweating profusely and acting erratically.

As officers approached Jones, he allegedly became aggressive and charged at them with his fist. According to the arrest report, officers were able to place Jones in handcuffs after a short struggle. They also found a small bag of methamphetamine on Jones’s person.

Jones is charged with resisting an officer, disturbing the peace, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

