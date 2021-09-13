Advertisement

Second NELA teen murder suspect arrested

Lavonte Holly
Lavonte Holly(Source: Farmerville PD)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A second teenager accused of committing murder on Camp Road in Farmerville has been arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: NELA teen murder suspect arrested

The Farmerville Police Department updated the community on the capture of Lavonte Holly in a Facebook post. Police say Holly was captured in Ashley County, Arkansas on Monday.

Holly is one of two teens suspected in a shooting that led to the death of a Bernice resident.

According to Farmerville PD’s newly released information, Holly will be sent to the 3rd Judicial District, where he will be booked on a charge of second-degree murder.

