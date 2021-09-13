Advertisement

Parking lot closure in Monroe

The closure is at Forsythe boat landing
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.(KNOE)
By Alexis Bellamy
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -. The city of Monroe is announcing an upcoming parking lot closure. The temporary closure is at the Forsythe boat landing parking lot. The closure affects the East half of the parking lot and two adjacent driveways at the northeast and southeast corners.

The closure begins on Monday, September 13, and runs through Friday, October 1st.

The parking lot will be shut down to install additional drainage structures in the parking lot. The west half of the Parking Lot will remain open.

The city wants to remind drivers during this time to pay attention to work crews and equipment in the work area and observe and obey all construction signage during this time.

