Nicholas expected to dump rainfall on NELA this week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tropical Storm Nicholas is moving up the coast of Texas. Landfall is expected to be sometime Monday night. (Sept. 13, 2021) From there, it will track north into Texas before turning northeast.

The system’s center is expected to move into our western parishes as a tropical depression by Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas will then track across the ArkLaMiss over the course of the day Wednesday, eventually moving into Mississippi on Thursday.

Heavy rain and flooding remain our greatest concerns. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-6″ over the next 7 days. The highest totals will be over our southern parishes. Winds might be breezy at times with gusts up to 40 MPH.

Now is the time to make sure that the drainage systems in your neighborhood are clear of debris. The heavier rain will be arriving Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 15.

*As always, this forecast is subject to change as Nicholas gets closer.*

Estimated Rainfall as of 1 p.m. Sept. 13 (KNOE)

