Man accused of raping woman found incoherent near Louisville Ave.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a woman in Monroe.

The Monroe Police Department says they received a call Monday morning around 7:16 a.m. and responded to the 800 block of Pine Street. An arrest report stated that MPD patrol units began circulating the area and located an incoherent and impaired woman wandering in the 700 block of Breard Street.

According to MPD, the woman was making remarks and claimed she was battered and raped by a “Leroy.” After the woman gave a description of the suspect and an address, the police located Leroy Bracy inside a building in the 400 block of N. 9th Street. The report says Bracy was hiding in the bathroom and detained by officers.

MPD says Bracy admitted to knowing the victim was drunk and was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of having sexual intercourse.

Bracy was booked on a charge of 3rd-degree rape and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.