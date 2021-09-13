Advertisement

Hospital to stop delivering babies as maternity workers resign over N.Y. vaccine mandate

By Brendan Straub, Diane Rutherford and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY/Gray News) - Lewis County General Hospital will stop delivering babies after Sept. 24 because too many maternity unit workers have resigned over COVID-19 vaccination mandates.

That’s according to Lewis County Health System CEO Gerald Cayer, who held a news conference Friday in Lowville, WWNY reported.

He said six employees in the maternity unit resigned rather than get a COVID-19 shot, and another seven are undecided.

According to Cayer, the hospital will be unable to safely staff the unit and will pause delivering babies after Sept. 24.

He said he hopes this is a temporary situation and will work with the state Department of Health to make sure the unit won’t permanently close.

“If we can pause the service and now focus on recruiting nurses who are vaccinated, we will be able to reengage in delivering babies here in Lewis County,” said Cayer.

Cayer said 165 hospital employees have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19; that’s 27 percent of the workforce.

The other 464 workers, or 73 percent of employees, have gotten their shots, he said.

In August, the state announced all health care workers at hospitals and longterm care facilities across New York would be required to have gotten at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 27.

Cayer said the announcement prompted 30 workers to get vaccinated, while another 30 resigned.

“Our hope is as we get closer (to the deadline), the numbers will increase of individuals who are vaccinated, fewer individuals will leave and maybe, with a little luck, some of those who have resigned will reconsider,” he said. “We are not alone. There are thousands of positions that are open north of the Thruway, and now we have a challenge to work through, you know, with the vaccination mandate.”

He added that Lewis County, as a whole, has the state’s highest seven-day average percentage of positive COVID-19 test results reported over the last three days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress