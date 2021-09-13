Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Statewide address scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. on Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas as much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas and its remnants will impact portions of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week.

RELATED: Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Monday afternoon for most of south Louisiana until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” NHC forecasters say.

RELATED: Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 118,000 power outages statewide. Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
West Monroe man arrested after yelling at cars
PARKING LOT AT FORSYTHE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH.
Parking lot closure in Monroe
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish

Latest News

KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast
know 10 pm
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast
know 10 pm
KNOE 10 PM Forecast
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast