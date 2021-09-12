Advertisement

Target’s car seat trade-in event starts Sunday

Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s big car seat trade-in event is back.

If your little one is starting to outgrow their car seat, Target will take it off your hands and give you a 20-percent-off coupon for a new one.

The coupon is also good for other things, including strollers, high chairs and rockers.

The trade-in event starts Sunday and will run through Sept. 25.

Target said it will take any car seat you have, even if it’s damaged.

The coupons can be used through Oct. 2.

More information on the trade-in can be found on Target’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Check out this week’s highlights from our local high school football games!
Sterlington steamrolls Mangham; Neville over Ouachita; St. Fred squeaks by Cedar Creek; OCS pulls away from Oak Grove
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
Rodrecas McNeal, 34, of West Monroe
OPSO identifies victim in Winnsboro Rd. homicide
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall

Latest News

An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at Budapest's Museum...
Pope to Orban’s Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to break...
Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline in six cases