Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A Loranger man was arrested after allegedly threatening a utility line worker with a gun, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday (Sept. 12)

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kendrick James at his home late Friday night, after identifying him as the man suspected of pointing a weapon at the worker as his crew worked to restore power Friday around 6 p.m. along Louisiana Highway 445.

According to TPSO Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis, the employee was flagging traffic to slow motorists as they approached the power workers’ repair zone, but James sped through, waving his hands in the air and yelling at the utility crew.

A short time later, Travis said, James returned to the area in his black Scion sedan, and this time “aggressively swerved and maneuvered his vehicle toward the lineman before coming to a complete stop.” Travis said James then rolled down his window, brandished a handgun and verbally threatened the utility worker before driving away.

After being identified and located at his residence, James was booked with aggravated assault on a utility worker with a firearm. The offense carries a mandatory state prison sentence of 1 to 3 years upon conviction in Louisiana.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of those who are working hard in the recovery process of our parish,” Travis said in a statement announcing the arrest. “Interfering with linemen trying to restore power to our parish will not be tolerated.

“This event is a reminder of the many hazards faced by essential workers.”

