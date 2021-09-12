The City of Monroe remembers 9/11

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An emotional 9/11 tribute took place in Monroe earlier today. The community members and local officials gathered at ULM to remember the fallen heroes from 9/11. The ceremony honored the people who died in the attacks, first responders, and the military members fighting the war on terror.

“Chad left behind a new wife that was pregnant with their firstborn Elijah.” Friday Ellis, The Monroe Mayor said.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and Chad Powell joined the Marine Corps shortly after September 11th. Ellis remembered Powell, who died in an attack in Iraq while fighting the war on terror.

“Chad wanted to ensure that this would never happen again,” Ellis said.

Former Congressman Jim McCrery also shared his memory of 9/11. He was driving to the State Capitol in Washington D.C. when everything started to unfold right before his eyes.

“All of a sudden, boom! A sonic boom, they had scrambled jets, and one of them broke the sound barrier, I guess right over us,” said Jim McCrery, Former U.S. Congressman District 4.

He says he was afraid because he didn’t know what was happening.

“So I got up on 395 headed South, and it’s bumper to bumper and as I approached the Pentagon, I could see the smoke building up, and emergency vehicles were everywhere,” he said.

McCrery says that’s when he heard the reports of an airplane hitting the Pentagon. The Monroe ceremony touched the hearts of everyone who attended, including the President of the Northeast Louisiana Blue Star Mothers.

“It’s always heart-wrenching to hear the stories, especially first-hand accounts like Senator had it just brings it all so much closer,” said Jayme Watson, President of NELA Blue Star Mothers.

Ellis says the attacks United the country, and he hopes that will never go away.

