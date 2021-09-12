Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. man charged for making threatening calls to CNN in 2018 pleads guilty

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Baxter County, Arkansas, man accused of making terroristic threats to CNN reporters in 2018 has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Benjamin Matthews, 42, pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including nine felony counts of making a terroristic threat and several misdemeanor counts for harassment. He was also sentenced Thursday in the case, per Arkansas court records.

Investigators say the threats against the CNN staff happened between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2018, according to a previous KY3 report. The content of these calls ranged from general harassment, threat of bodily injury, and calls threatening the life of a CNN journalist. More than 40 such calls had been received by CNN from the same person.

An additional investigation found Matthews had made other recent phone calls to another television network, as well as to various public officials and organizations. The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Atlanta Police Department to trace calls to a cell phone registered to Matthews.

There were several delays in the trial ahead of Matthews’ recent plea, including orders for a continuance in July 2019 and a mental evaluation in Feb. 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Check out this week’s highlights from our local high school football games!
Sterlington steamrolls Mangham; Neville over Ouachita; St. Fred squeaks by Cedar Creek; OCS pulls away from Oak Grove
Rodrecas McNeal, 34, of West Monroe
OPSO identifies victim in Winnsboro Rd. homicide
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz - High School Football Scores
Tre’veon Jackson, 19, of Shreveport, was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Sept. 9,...
Law officers arrest 19-year-old suspect in 2 homicides; escaped from juvenile hall

Latest News

Income Tax Return
Louisiana offers state tax relief after Hurricane Ida
Jameis Winston and the Saints celebrate an Alvin Kamara TD. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Winston’s 5 TD passes lead to blowout win over the Packers
Gov. Hutchinson (Source: KAIT-TV)
Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish