Louisiana State Police banning choke holds, adding bias and de-escalation training

By Alyssa Azzara and WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Col. Lamar Davis spoke in response to a recent Associated Press article about the agency’s internal investigations of traffic stops involving Ronald Greene and Aaron Bowman.

Greene died following his arrest in 2019.

Col. Davis says he is implementing the following changes to the law enforcement agency:

  • Bring diversity to Louisiana State Police and making the command team more diverse. ‘Diversity is value added’, says Col. Davis
  • Duty to Intervene policy- additional tools to stop excessive force regardless of rank or status.
  • Mandated body cameras – Supervisors will review officer bodycam footage every quarter.
  • Use of force; ban of chokeholds, no weapons around head or neck, and use of less than lethal weapons
  • Implicit bias training- to decrease biases
  • De-escalation training programs which give an opportunity to approach situations to get the best outcome.
  • Fourth investigative unit to investigate officer-related shootings and jail-related deaths.

