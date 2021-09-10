West Monroe pays tribute to 9/11 fallen heroes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The City of West Monroe hosted a memorial Friday morning at 8:46 a.m. at the Blue Star Memorial Garden, the time American Airlines flight 11 crashed into the first World Trade Center Tower on September 11, 2001.

They paid tribute to first responders and children in the area wrote notes that were given to members of West Monroe fire, police, and emergency services. The West Monroe ROTC presented the colors and there was a reading of a poem written about the twin towers. There was a feeling of solemn pride that was felt while the national anthem was sung. In the end, members of all groups of critical services were acknowledged and remembered.

Officials remembered 9/11 and where they were. West Monroe Alderman Thom Hamilton remembers where he was and what he watched when they turned to the news of the flights crashing into the towers.

“A friend of mine, Jonette was a guest speaker on KNOE, the morning show, I wanted to see her performance real quick, and they cut off to the twin towers because the plane had just crashed into it, so, yeah, I remember that vividly,” said Hamilton.

West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell remembers the feeling she had after the country came together to help those who ran into the towers to help.

“Because of those, our country is stronger, we came together, our fundamentals of faith, family, and God, and country became stronger,” said Mitchell.

Over three thousand people died in the attacks.

